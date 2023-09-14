SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The independent review into emotional and verbal abuse allegations surrounding the University of Utah gymnastics head coach has returned with nuanced results that ultimately did not find his behavior to have crossed the line of abuse.

The University of Utah‘s award-winning gymnastics program went under review after its head coach, Tom Farden, allegedly verbally abused and physically intimidated members of the team. Today, Sept. 14, the university shared the results of the review with the public.

The independent review, conducted by the law firm Husch Blackwell, found that Farden’s actions caused some student-athletes to feel “increased fear of failure,” but were not “severe, pervasive or egregious” acts of abuse as defined by NCAA regulations, the press release said.

The review interviewed 45 individuals and found that some athletes had negative experiences with the coach and increased pressure to keep their athletic scholarships.

While Farden’s behavior was not found to have crossed the line of abuse defined by the NCAA and SafeSport Code, the law firm did suggest five recommendations moving forward to help improve behavior and the overall environment.

The suggestions include creating a performance improvement plan for Coach Farden, regularly monitoring team practices and competitions through the Student-Athlete Advocate, involving parents in the gymnastics program, providing greater education to student-athletes on their athletic scholarships, and assigning Athletic Department leaders to regularly attend meetings and practices with the team.

The university will be implementing these suggestions with Coach Farden moving forward.

The university’s Athletic Director Mark Harlan released a statement along with the review’s results thanking everyone who participated in the review and especially thanking those who originally shared their concerns.

The director continued to say there were multiple incidents in which the coach could have reacted with greater professionalism and self-control. He said he personally met with Coach Farden to “express [his] disappointment and to share with him [his] expectation moving forward.”

The director concluded his statement by saying he remains confident in Coach Farden’s ability to coach the gymnastics program and create an environment that “helps our student-athletes reach their greatest athletic potential while supporting their health, safety and well-being.”

“The Department of Athletics will continue to support our gymnastics program, including our student-athletes and coaches, in their efforts to maintain an elite program that consistently pursues excellence,” Harlan said.

The university has made the review accessible to the public and can be found here.

Harlan’s full statement can be read below:

“I want to thank all of our current and former student-athletes, coaches and staff members who participated in the reviews, and especially the young women who first came forward with concerns. We must continue to foster a culture in Utah Athletics in which student-athletes have the confidence, the ability and the systems to report concerns. The well-being of student-athletes is always top priority for the University of Utah Athletics Department. We treat any allegations of inappropriate behavior or abuse within our Athletics programs with the utmost care and sensitivity. Student-athletes and their parents entrust their futures to us—not only their athletic training and education, but also their physical and mental health and well-being. While the findings of the independent review by Husch Blackwell concluded that Coach Farden’s actions were not ‘severe, pervasive or egregious’ by the objective standards of the SafeSport or NCAA policies, we still consider the experiences reported by members of the program over recent years with great care, compassion and sensitivity. As you can read in the report, there were a handful of instances in which Coach Farden should have demonstrated greater compassion and self-control, and better professionalism. I met with Coach Farden this week to express my disappointment and to share with him my expectations moving forward. Both Chief Operating Officer/Deputy Director of Athletics Charmelle Green and I will be even more vigilant in monitoring his conduct and his coaching methods, and he will be held to a higher standard moving forward. I remain confident in Coach Farden’s ability to continue to lead our gymnastics program and to maintain an environment that helps our student-athletes reach their greatest athletic potential while supporting their health, safety and well-being. The Department of Athletics will continue to support our gymnastics program, including our student-athletes and coaches, in their efforts to maintain an elite program that consistently pursues excellence.” The scope of Husch Blackwell’s interviews included current and former student-athletes, parents, staff and coaches. An appendix with the correspondence that first led to an internal review of Farden’s behavior is included in the report.