SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah’s Humanities Department received a very generous donation from alumna Edna Anderson-Taylor.

Anderson-Taylor and her husband, Jerry Taylor donated $1 million dollars — the largest in the history of the department — in order to preserve and enhance the department. Edna-Taylor graduated from the U in 1959 and was a bit of a celebrity to Utah children.

Known as “Miss Julie,” Anderson-Taylor hosted a children’s show called “Romper Room” from 1964-1981. The show would broadcast to Utah households every morning and feature Miss Julie with local children playing games, reading stories, and singing songs.

“Edna was not only a trailblazer in broadcasting during a time when very few women had such opportunities, but she has gone on to pave the way for others to follow as a deeply generous supporter of the U,” said Stuart Culver, dean of the College of Humanities. “Between her significant endowed scholarship in communication that has supported so many underserved students to this remarkable gift to endow the Communication Institute in perpetuity, her impact on the community is profound.”

With these generous funds, the college department will now feature keynotes, seminars, and community panels. A new addition will be built on the main floor of the Languages and Communication building to hold these activities and events.

The Humanities Department is also home to the Communication Institute which grants communication scholarships. In honor of its 25th anniversary and the recent donation, the institute will be renamed as The Edna Anderson-Taylor Communication Institute.