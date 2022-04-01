SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – To help address the shortage of nurses in the state of Utah, The University of Utah College of Nursing will increase its enrollment by 25% over the next year.

To fulfill this initiative, U of U Health’s College of Nursing will accept an additional 36 students each year. Annual enrollment will increase from 144 to 180 students.

The school previously only had a spring or fall semester enrollment, but will now add the option of a summer semester enrollment to compensate for the additional students.

“This initiative is a major undertaking, and it is the right thing to do given the contemporary challenges we face,” says Michael Good, M.D., CEO of University of Utah Health. “It’s vital that we educate, train, and deploy enough nurses in Utah and elsewhere in the Mountain West to provide the health care that residents of this region have come to expect and deserve. This new approach to nursing education will be beneficial to all. I am grateful to our nursing faculty for proactively addressing this challenge.”

Enrollment for the summer 2022 semester has been filled, and the fall 2022 application cycle is closed.

Spring 2023 semester applications are due by September 1, 2022 and fall 2023 applications are due by February 1, 2023. The deadline for summer 2023 applications will be announced soon.