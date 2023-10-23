SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Incoming first-year students of the University of Utah will be guaranteed on-campus housing if they apply before the May 3 deadline, according to a news release.

The move to guarantee on-campus housing for new students admitted in fall 2024 is part of an effort to address increasing enrollment numbers of the university.

The U has reportedly seen record numbers of enrollment over the last four years, and expects to be a top destination for students throughout the country.

This fall semester, the university selected a group of partners to help build 5,000 new student beds on campus. As for the coming fall semester, housing application opens on Jan. 17, and students will need their student ID number and credit card information to complete the process.

Guarantees are not room-type or community-specific for the 2024-2025 academic year, the release states. The U has 11 communities on campus and three off-site properties.

“We are at the beginning stages of transforming the U campus into a college town,” said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah. “Housing is a critical component of this transformation and by guaranteeing first-year students a place to belong, they will be more successful academically and socially and help us toward our goal of revolutionizing the student experience.”

“This move will allow first-year students to enroll at the U with even greater confidence,” said Steve Robinson, senior associate vice president for enrollment management. “They will have been already admitted to the university as well as have a guarantee of housing on campus for their first year. This will make their decision to come to the U even easier!”

For more information on housing at the University of Utah, visit their website here.