SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The University of Utah announced “widespread IT outages” due to high humidity levels at the Downtown Data Center.

U of U authorities are working to restore multiple IT outages that were reportedly caused by Utah’s high humidity levels. While they are actively working to fix the issue, there is no estimated time of restoration.

The outages were identified around 4 p.m. today, Aug. 22, and are affecting multiple systems and services. Some of the services disrupted include Canvas, VPN, UMail, Zoom, U of U Home Page, and UBox. Microsoft Teams is the only service listed that is completely operational without decreased performance.

While there is no further information at this time, you can check status updates using this link.