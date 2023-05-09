Warning: This article addresses sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police are searching for a University of Utah student-athlete after he allegedly raped a female student in her dorm last August, according to a warrant for his arrest.

The University of Utah Police are investigating Benjamin Smyth, a Canadian student-athlete on the U of U swim and dive team, after a victim told police he sexually assaulted her and Smyth confirmed certain details of the incident. Police believe he fled to Canada after learning of the investigation.

A female student said she was reading a book in a common area when a group of male students approached her. She said she and Smyth exchanged contact information and he later messaged her to ask what she was doing and if her roommates were home.

After learning her roommates were all gone, he allegedly came over to her dorm and attempted several sexual activities, all of which she rejected. Smyth then reportedly raped her after she said “she didn’t want to have sex,” according to police.

Police said Smyth initially denied knowing the victim, but later in the interview said he “had sex with her when he first met her,” according to the warrant.

A few days later, police attempted to serve Smyth a temporary protective order when his roommate answered the door and said he had “cleaned out all his belongings and moved out.”

A private investigator told police that Smyth fled to Canada “after learning that he was being investigated,” the warrant said.

While the incident took place last August, the warrant for his arrest was filed Monday, May 8. Smyth is facing one count of rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies, as well as forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.