SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — United Airlines flights nationwide came to a halt on Tuesday morning after the airline issued a nationwide ground stop due to technical issues.

In a statement, United Airlines said the airline was experiencing a “systemwide technology issue.” All aircraft for the airline were put on hold at their departing flights. Flights already in the air will continue to their destination as planned.

The ground stop has since been lifted and United Airlines flights are scheduled to resume their flights as planned.

The temporary ground stop didn’t seem to affect any flights to or from Salt Lake International Airport as of noon on Tuesday.

According to the Salt Lake International Airport website, 19 United Airlines flights are scheduled to leave Salt Lake City and 19 are scheduled to arrive after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two flights had already left the airport by the time the ground stop was issued and the next takeoff was scheduled for 12:50 p.m., giving the airline plenty of time to correct the issue before Salt Lake travelers were affected.