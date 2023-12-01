SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Unified Fire Authority is asking the community to join in “Operation Cover-Up,” helping Salt Lake residents in need find winter clothes to stay warm.

Each year, many members of the Salt Lake community struggle to find winter clothes, UFA said on social media.

UFA serves as a collection point for all winter clothes donations and distributes them to other agencies such as the Christmas Box House, Rape Recovery Center, SL County Aging Services, St. Vincent de Paul church, and many other local shelters and community service centers.

“Please consider donating to any UFA or other fire stations throughout Salt Lake County beginning now so we can all play a part in serving those around us and ensure no one suffers in the cold,” the post states.

The items the agency said are of most importance include:

New or gently used winter coats and winter wear for youth

Adult winter wear and coats

Blankets