RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — An unattended candle recently caused a fire in a Riverton home, according to Unified Fire Authority.

Officials said the candle was left unattended in the master bedroom of the home, located on the 12900 block of South Wapiti Court.

Upon noticing the fire, the owner reportedly called 911 and evacuated the home.

Arriving crews “rapidly extinguished” the fire, officials said, confining the fire to the bedroom.

All family members and pets were accounted for and no injuries occurred.

The damage is estimated at around $15,000.

No further information is available at this time.