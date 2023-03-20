SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A UDOT mechanical truck reportedly crashed into a canal in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday morning, according to Unified Fire Authority.

Crews were dispatched to the incident shortly before 10 a.m. on March, 20. Unified Fire officials said the truck left the roadway and fell partially into the river. Leakage from the truck initially raised concerns about possible water contamination as the canal comes from a water treatment plant in the area.

Unified Fire said the fluid had been contained by crews and there is no suspicion of any water contamination.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

UDOT said SR190 will be temporarily closed to all traffic in both directions at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and just above the treatment plant. Crews estimate the closure will last about an hour, reopening about 12:30 p.m.