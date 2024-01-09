SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week’s forecast means you might see more UDOT snow plows on the road, and if you do, there’s a few things to keep in mind, operators say.

Snow on the ground and slick conditions for many mean staying at home and not driving, but for UDOT snow plow operator Codie Alsop, it means work is just getting started.

Alsop says if you’re stuck behind a plow that’s shoveling snow, it might seem slow, but it’s necessary.

According to UDOT spokesperson John Gleason, while it’s not technically illegal to pass a plow, they highly discourage it.

“If you want to keep yourself safe, it’s smart not to pass a plow,” he said.

He said they’ve seen plenty of cases of drivers trying to pass a plow gone wrong.



Gleason said some drivers will try and get by the plow on it’s right side and end up hitting the wing blade, spin out, causing, “all sorts of damage to their vehicle.”

If you’re out on the snowy roads, UDOT says give snow plow operators about 200-300 feet of space, or if you’re in front of one with flashing lights, try and pull over.

Alsop says when the plows come out, remember patience and drive smart.