SUGAR HOUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) crews are set to demolish the 1300 East bridge that runs over I-80 in Sugar House in April. After demolishing the bridge, crews will then install the new bridge.

UDOT will be closing I-80 in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive. The closure will take place starting Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. and is planned to reopen on Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.

In anticipation of the closure, 1300 East will be closed to traffic starting Thursday, April 13 beginning at 11 p.m. While crews complete the work of installing the bridge, 1300 East will be closed. Bridge installation is expected to be completed on Friday, April 21 at 6 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use I-15 and I-215 as alternate routes around the construction. For local traffic trying to get around 1300 East, UDOT said drivers should use 700 East and 3300 South as alternate routes while I-80 is closed.

Alternate routes during I-80 closure (image courtesy of UDOT)

The bridge replacement is part of a larger project to renew I-80 and I-215. The project focuses on renewing roads and bridges between 1300 East and 2300 East on I-80 and between 3300 South and 4500 South on I-215. UDOT said the pavement in these areas will be replaced with new concrete and a new eastbound lane will be added to the I-80 section of the project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The project began in May 2021 and was scheduled to be completed in late 2023. According to the project’s timeline, however, completion may be behind schedule as the 1300 East bridge work was planned to be completed in November 2022.

Utah’s record-breaking winter slowed down the project. Most recently, UDOT was forced to postpone bridge work until mid-April due to weather.