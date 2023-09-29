DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation released a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) on Friday, Sept. 29, refining details on proposed changes to I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington.

Through its DEIS, UDOT said the “preferred alternative” to I-15 would be to expand the interstate to include five general-purpose lanes and one express lane going in both directions. The $3.7 billion project would also include interchange changes at 400 West in Farmington, 400 North and 500 South in Bountiful, and 1000 North in Salt Lake City.

UDOT said its preferred alternative would improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists around I-15. Replacing the aging infrastructure with expansion would reduce travel time by up to 55% and increase the average speed by up to 125% during rush hour traffic. The preferred alternative also includes space for a planned UTA FrontRunner Double Track.

The project exploring options for I-15 has been several years in the making. Over the life of the project, UDOT said it has received over 3,700 comments from the public. Many of those expressed concerns regarding quality, noise impacts, and the potential of uprooting several residential homes and businesses.

UDOT explained it has considered all comments during the process, allowing them to help shape the refinement of the preferred alternative. The preferred alternative is reportedly the option that has the least amount of impact, but that doesn’t mean it has no impact.

According to the DEIS, the project could potentially relocate 36 residential homes and 26 businesses. In addition, 10 parks and recreational areas would be affected.

The full Draft Environmental Impact Study can be reviewed here, detailing the changes proposed to I-15.

The public can leave feedback to UDOT regarding the project during a 45-day open comment period starting on Friday, Sept. 29 and ending on Monday, Nov. 13. The public is also invited to join any of three open houses and hearings to learn more about the project, ask questions, and leave feedback.

The first open house will be held virtually at 5 p.m. over Zoom on Monday, Oct. 16. Two in-person public open houses will be held the following days:

Utah State Fair Park (Bonneville Building, 155 North 1000 West, Salt Lake City) Tuesday, Oct. 16; 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

South Davis Recreation Center (550 North 200 West, Bountiful) Wednesday, Oct. 17; 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.



UDOT plans on releasing a final Environmental Impact Statement as well as its Record of Decisions in a combined release in spring 2024.