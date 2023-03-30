An aerial view of bridge construction over I-15 for the West Davis Highway (Image courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation)

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Southbound I-15 in Farmington will be closed for three nights this weekend as UDOT installs bridge beams for the new West Davis Highway. The closures will not impact daytime traffic, as UDOT plans to close the freeway overnight only throughout the weekend.

The first closure will begin on Friday, March 31 at 9:30 p.m. and will reopen Saturday, April 1 at 8:30 a.m. UDOT will close southbound lanes again on Saturday, April 1 at 9 p.m. and will reopen them Sunday, April 2 at 11 a.m. Finally, southbound lanes will close on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. until Monday, April 3 at 5 a.m.

During the closures, southbound drivers will be diverted to Legacy Parkway. Project Manager Rex Harris said there will be additional overnight lane restrictions throughout the week, but nothing as severe as this weekend.

The weekend closures will allow UDOT crews to raise four beams over southbound I-15 for the construction of a bridge that would run over I-15 as part of the new West Davis Highway. The lane restrictions will allow UDOT crews to raise four more beams, one per night, from Monday to Thursday.

“We’re trying to make this as least impactful as possible for the traveling public,” said Harris. “All this work will be done at a night, so you won’t see us working but you’ll come by the next day in the commute and see extra beams up over the road. That’s exciting for people to see that happen and have that impact lessened by us doing it at night.”

The West Davis Highway will be a 16-mile highway that western Davis County between the I-15/Legacy Parkway junction in Farmington to the future extension of S.R. 193 in West Point. The highway will be four lanes wide.

Construction of the highway is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2024.

A full map of the highway and more details can be found on UDOT’s West Davis Highway project website.

UDOT encourages people to “know before you go” and to drive slowly and safely through construction zones.