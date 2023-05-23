NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation is closing certain lanes on southbound I-15 in Nephi intermittently throughout the week for pavement repairs and bridge maintenance.

The roadway has been reduced to one lane between Exit 228 and the south of Exit 222 (Main Street/SR-28) to repair and replace damaged concrete panels. This lane restriction will remain in effect through Thursday, May 25.

All lanes will be open for the Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 26, at 3 p.m. through Tuesday, May 30, at 5 a.m. After Tuesday, both directions of I-15 will be reduced to one lane again. Drivers are advised to use the “zipper merge” when they approach work zones.

UDOT officials say the busiest traffic period each day is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should expect travel delays of 15 to 20 minutes on southbound I-15.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is a really important project for us to accomplish, with the number of people who travel on I-15 in this area,” said Darren Bunker, UDOT project manager. “We’re completing this work to keep the interstate in good condition, so drivers can continue getting where they want to go.”

Additionally, crews are also doing repairs on several bridge decks in the same area. To make space for the work, the northbound I-15 off-ramp at the Nephi Main Street/SR-28 exit is closed, and traffic is being diverted to a temporary off-ramp at Sheep Lane Drive.

UDOT officials would also like to remind drivers that the speed limit is 60 mph in a work zone.

“This $17.8 million project is part of UDOT’s efforts to preserve infrastructure and extend the life of the pavement and bridges across the state,” UDOT officials said. “With this work, crews will replace two bridge decks, repair nine others, and repair or replace sections of concrete pavement along an 18-mile area of I-15 in Nephi. Construction is scheduled to continue through 2023.

For the latest information on traffic conditions, visit UDOT Traffic’s website.