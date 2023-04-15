SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Dept. of Transportation has closed I-80 in Salt Lake City for the weekend so crews can replace the 1300 E bridge over I-80. The new bridge will reportedly provide a smoother ride and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Officials say both directions of the freeway are closed between 700 E (Exit 125) and Foothill Dr. (Exit 129).

Courtesy of UDOT

The closure began Friday, April 14, at 8 p.m. and will last through Monday, April 17, at 5 a.m. Officials say 1300 E is also closed at I-80 through Friday, April 21, at 5 a.m.

“Drivers should plan for heavy travel delays, allow extra travel time and use the I-215 belt route as an alternate route,” UDOT states.

Crews will reportedly be demolishing the current 1300 E bridge over I-80 and sliding a new bridge that has been built next to the existing bridge into place. This type of work is an innovated method called Accelerated Bridge Construction that was “pioneered in Utah and reduces delays and traffic restrictions for drivers,” UDOT states.

The current 1300 E bridge was reportedly built in the early 1960s, now around 60 years ago, and “is due for replacement,” UDOT states.

The new bridge will reportedly be 175 feet long, 172 feet wide, and have a 17-foot-wide trail on the east side, as well as a new sidewalk on the west side.

“It will provide a smoother ride for drivers and will enhance safety for people who walk and bike,” UDOT states.

Construction schedules are reportedly weather-dependent and subject to change.

For the latest on Utah’s traffic, visit UDOT’s website here. For information specific to the I-80 and 1300 E closures, visit their website here.

