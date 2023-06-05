SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Dept. of Transportation has announced lane closures in Big Cottonwood Canyon starting Monday, June 5.

UDOT says Rocky Mountain Power is returning to Big Cottonwood Canyon for a wildfire mitigation project.

Courtesy of Utah Dept. of Transportation

Work on the project, which started in May of 2022, returned at 9 a.m. Monday. Crews will reportedly be working from the Storm Mountain Area at milepost 4.5 to milepost 5.5, with lanes reduced to one-way traffic.

Officials say the lane closures will “remain in place 24/7” because they’ll have an open trench in the area. Work hours, however, will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“One-way, alternating traffic controlled by an alternating signal 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All traffic, including bicyclists, are required to obey flagging operations,” Rocky Mountain Power states.

Completion of the project is expected to be in fall of 2023.

For more information on the project, email info@BCCimprovements.com.