UTAH (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced several major multi-million-dollar highway projects happening for the rest of the year, with the most expensive project being the construction of West Davis Highway valued at $750 million.

Officials say UDOT currently has 217 projects either slated for 2023 or already under construction. The combined value of these projects amounts to about $3.2 billion.

“This is one of our biggest construction years, with major projects happening all across the state,” said Lisa Wilson, UDOT deputy director for engineering and operations. “We are working to help people in all parts of Utah stay connected to the things they care about: family, school, work, and recreation.”

A map of major UDOT projects in Utah for 2023. Courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With these major projects in mind, UDOT officials are reminding drivers to be careful on the roads, stay alert and obey traffic signs as well as speed limits.

There were 1,297 work zone-related crashes and 11 fatalities reported throughout the state in 2022. UDOT officials say construction usually needs to happen in the summer because asphalt paving requires higher temperatures. Unfortunately, summer also includes the hundred days when traffic fatalities almost double on Utah roads.

Here are a few major projects UDOT would like drivers to be aware of:

Bangerter Highway: Salt Lake County – $378.5 million

The project aims to construct four new interchanges with on- and off-ramps at 2700 West, 13400 South, 9800 South, and 4700 South. These new freeway-style roadways reportedly will eliminate the need for stoplights at four more intersections on Bangerter Highway. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

Drone footage of Bangerter Highway. Courtesy of UDOT.

West Davis Highway: Davis County – $750 million

This is UDOT’s current largest project, which seeks to build a new four-lane divided highway from Farmington to West Point as well as 10 miles of new trails. Construction began in 2021.

5600 South: Weber County – $238 million

UDOT plans to reconstruct the 5800 South interchange on Interstate 15 near Hill Air Force Base and widen the road from three lanes to five lanes between 1900 West and 3500 West. Cyclists and pedestrians in the area will be able to enjoy a new trail system. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

9000 South: Salt Lake County – $56.6 million

UDOT plans to widen 9000 South between Redwood Road and 700 West from five to seven lanes, replace pavement on 9000 South from 700 West to State Street and add bike lanes to the road. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

I-15 interchange and widening: Washington City – $73.6 million

Crews are adding a new interchange on I-15 at Main Street in Washington City, St. George. Construction began this spring.

SR-108: Davis County – $71 million

UDOT plans to widen SR-108 between West Point and Clinton, which will add a new travel lane in each direction along with a new multi-use path. Construction is scheduled to start this spring.

Redwood Road: Taylorsville – $8.5 million

Crews will widen Redwood Road in Taylorsville from 6200 South to the I-215 interchange and add more lanes to the eastbound and westbound on-ramps to I-215. Construction started in April.

US-40: Wasatch County – $9.9 million

This maintenance work will replace sections of concrete pavement north of Heber City and the bridge driving surface at the Mayflower exit. Construction started in 2022.

Pleasant Grove Boulevard: Pleasant Grove – $15.9 million

Pleasant Grove Boulevard will be widened to make it easier to access northbound I-15. The project will also add new turning lanes, installs new traffic signals, and repaves sections of North County Boulevard. Construction started this spring.

I-15 Lane Striping: Utah County – $11.6 million

UDOT crews are replacing or improving lane markings on I-15 from Payson to Lehi so that drivers can see them better. Construction started earlier this spring.

I-15 Bridge Repairs: Juab County – $17.8 million

Crews will replace the driving surface on two bridges and perform various repairs on nine others near Nephi. Construction began this spring.

SR-132: Sanpete County – $8.7 million

New passing lanes will be added in both directions on SR-132 north of Fountain Green to improve safety. Construction is scheduled to start this spring.

US-191: Grand County – $13.3 million

New passing lanes will be added on US-191 north of Moab. This project will make a popular recreation area more accessible to visitors. Construction is scheduled to start this summer.