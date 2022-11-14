SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 2000 East between Parley’s Canyon Boulevard and Stratford Avenue in Salt Lake City will be closed starting the night of Tuesday, Nov. 15 continuing through late December of 2022.

The road closure will allow the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to demolish the westbound section of the I-80 bridge, drive steel piles into the ground for the foundation of a new bridge, and build retaining walls.

During the closure, UDOT will detour drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to 1700 East. While crews complete work on the I-80 bridge at 2000 East, drivers can also expect alternating one-way traffic intermittently through fall 2023 and are advised to plan for “minor delays.”