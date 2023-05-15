Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – An Uber driver was allegedly threatened at gunpoint by a woman’s husband after picking her up from the married couple’s Sandy home on Saturday.

The suspect, whose name is purposefully being withheld to protect the identity of the victims, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

The Uber driver told police he picked up the woman at a house near Sunset Crest Way in Sandy. As soon as the woman jumped into the car, she told the Uber driver to drive. The Uber driver reported seeing a man, who the woman said was her husband, running after his car as they drove away.

The Uber driver took the woman to a liquor store before she asked to be dropped off at a different house. According to the booking affidavit, when the driver stopped his car, a dark-colored SUV pulled up behind him and the woman’s husband stepped out.

The woman’s husband allegedly tapped on the driver’s car with a silver handgun before pointing it at him and asking him who he was. Her husband then allegedly pulled his wife out of the back of the Uber and “dragged her over to the back seat of the SUV.”

The Uber driver later identified the woman’s husband through a police photo provided by Sandy PD.

Police responded to the original house near Sunset Crest Way and reported finding a dark-colored SUV that matched the suspect’s vehicle in the driveway.

According to booking documents, the woman’s husband walked out of the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.