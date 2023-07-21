LAS VEGAS (ABC4) — A Bountiful, Utah, man previously convicted of sex offender crimes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Nevada Violent Offenders Task Force Wednesday in Las Vegas on outstanding rape and parole violation charges.

Christopher Robert Law, 36, was wanted for a rape that occurred last month in Bountiful. According to U.S. Marshals and court documents, Law was previously convicted for aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 2010.

Marshals tracked Law to a Las Vegas address and he was arrested without incident after he was found as a passenger in a vehicle. He is being held at the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center pending extradition to Utah.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said, “Our partnerships with our law enforcement counterparts continue to keep our communities safe by removing violent sex offenders from our neighborhoods.”

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

The U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offenders Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Nevada Department of Corrections, and Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.