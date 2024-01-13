SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Students at the University of Utah honored the service of Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday morning by installing smoke alarms with the American Red Cross.

The students were taught about smoke alarms and how to install them in people’s homes.

Regional Disaster Preparedness Manager Ashley Sheehy said it was “fantastic” to get the students out there.

“[It was] a big ask and we had so many show up. We are so grateful,” Sheehy said.

After the students received all of the information, they went to homes across the Wasatch Front to install the smoke alarms, fulfilling requests to the American Red Cross.

According to Sheehy, the American Red Cross had hundreds of requests for smoke alarms.

“If it wasn’t for volunteers like this we couldn’t make those requests,” she said.

For the students, this is just the beginning of a week of service at the University.

University of Utah student Christopher Janku said it is important to serve the community. Fire danger is at an all-time peak, he said, so it was important to him to make sure people were safe.

Not only did the students install free smoke alarms, but they provided fire information to the community members as well.