“Salt Lake City, Utah, USA – September 9, 2011: A sign at the entrance of the University of Utah.”

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The University of Utah’s Executive Education Program is ranked fourth in the nation for 2023.

Executive Education Programs are short-term, non-degree courses offered for executives, leaders, and managers to help them expand their leadership skills and deepen their professional development, U of U reports.

According to a press release, the program is offered through open enrollment, certificate, and custom courses. It connects students with premier faculty members from the Eccles School’s top-ranked MBA programs.

The rankings, conducted by Financial Times and released Wednesday, May 22, show U of U’s Executive Education program as fourth in the nation and 47th in the world.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The University of Utah was the only program in the West to rank in the top 25 for student satisfaction, the press release stated.

“Executive Education is a key component of our academic product offerings,” Brad Vierig, associate dean of MBA Programs & Executive Education at the David Eccles School of Business said. “We are excited that this ranking reflects our quality programs. This new ranking is the result of investments the Eccles School has made over the past 10 years.”

These investments include the new Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Executive Education building, top faculty scholars, and the U of U staff.

“Whether you’re looking for additional skills to level up your career or continue learning after a degree, Executive Education connects the community with the best of what we offer in our MBA programs, plus more,” Vierig said.

Financial Times reportedly ranks executive education programs using a variety of criteria such as course design, teaching methods and materials, faculty, quality of participants, and more. For additional information, please visit their website.