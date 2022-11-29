SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Disabled and neurodiverse students are gearing up for an event of fun and games at the University of Utah Legacy Gym on Nov. 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event is a way to bridge a connection between the student populace who may feel cut off socially from their peers. There will be games, crafts, and other socially inclusive activities. This is a field day event, but Mason said it’s more of a welcoming event.

“We want to give a space for everything on this campus to feel welcome,” said University of Utah student Lily Mason, one of eight students organizing the event.

The community building event was created as a class project to remind others that there are people out there who want to connect. The point is to create an honest friendship, Mason said.

“A lot of people aren’t comfortable with telling people what they’re going through. It’s very hard for people to feel comfortable, to say that they want to be part of this community or that they are in this community,” Mason said. “It’s important to bring people together. People need to know they can reach out.”

While this event welcomes those with visible disabilities or neurodiversity, it’s also for silent conditions, like ADHD, depression, anxiety, or other hidden issues.

According to the University of Utah, close to one in five adults experience poor mental health, with suicide as the leading cause of death for Utahns aged 10 to 24.

To attend, students must hold a current University of Utah student ID. Something which Mason would like to change if there are future similar events. Students from all over the state have expressed interest, but with the current event’s capabilities, it’s not available to the public.

“We don’t have the right insurance,” Mason said, but the interest has inspired her for future events.

“The fact that it has been difficult to get people to come or talk about their emotional state is very difficult, and so I would like to be part of that process. If that involves programs to come, I would love to be part of that,” Mason said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue, please contact the University of Utah Counseling Center at 801-581-6826