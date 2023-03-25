Wild horses on the Onaqui Herd Management Area southwest of Salt Lake City. (Courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Over $35,000, pooled from multiple organizations, is being offered as a reward for information on the killing of two wild horses southwest of Salt Lake City around Mar. 17, according to the press releases.

Two wild stallions were found dead from gunshot wounds by a member of the public near Simpson Springs Mountain Rd., 60 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Multiple organizations contributed to the BLM’s reward with the initial total amounting to $22,500. On Mar. 25, the Humane Society has added another $15,000 to the pot, putting the total reward at $37,500, according to the press releases.

The reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to the deaths of these two stallions.

“Harassing, capturing or killing wild horses is illegal and punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a fine,” BLM West Desert District Manager Mike Gates said. “The BLM takes our responsibility seriously to protect these animals and is committed to holding accountable whomever is responsible for this unconscionable act.”

Killing a wild horse or burro has been a federal crime since 1971 as these animals are “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West,” according to the law. These two horses were well known by the Onaqui Catalogue Foundation, the release said, as they roamed on the Onaqui Mountain Herd Management Area near Salt Lake City, one of 19 wild horse and burro management areas in Utah.

Wild horse and burro management areas are public lands managed by the BLM across the United States, designated for these wild animals to roam free, protected from humans who wish to harm or harvest them, according to the BLM.

To report information, contact the BLM Utah Law Enforcement Tipline at 800-722-3998. Callers can choose to remain anonymous when providing the tip.