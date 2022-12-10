SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.

The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to hospitals by personal vehicles, not first responders. Salt Lake City Police are reporting that the victims were not facing life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to multiple calls Saturday morning of two groups shooting at one another. When police arrived on the scene, no one was present, and no information on the suspects or their motives has been made publicly available. It is unclear how many shots were fired at the scene.

Salt Lake Police Lt. Tom Wind told ABC4 bullet holes were found in unoccupied vehicles nearby. Parts of a nearby apartment complex were also struck. Several casings were recovered at the scene. Police found out about the victims after being contacted by the local hospitals.

The investigation is still in the early stages, said Wind.

This is a developing story. This page will be updated with further information as it becomes available.