SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two vacant houses near North Temple in Salt Lake City caught on fire Sunday evening, May 7, according to officials.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to two vacant houses engulfed in flames near 1000 W Learned Ave. There are no injuries reported at this time.

Around 10:45 p.m., the fire appeared to be extinguished. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.