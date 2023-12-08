ATLANTA, Ga. (ABC4) — Two Utah tourists are being credited for saving a “Jewel of Atlanta” after stopping a woman from what police are calling an attempt to burn down the birth home of Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Thursday night, Atlanta police arrested a 26-year-old woman, identified as Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, who was allegedly dumping gasoline around the porch and front door of MLK Jr.’s birth home. She was only stopped thanks to a pair of Utah tourists who were visiting the site.

Zach Kempf, one of the two Utahns, told ABC News he and his friend noticed Henderson attempting to open the front door of the home. He said at first they thought she was a frazzled maintenance worker, but their suspicions quickly rose.

“My friend walked downstairs into the yard and then she went out to the side of the porch. It didn’t seem right to me, so I looked around the side of the porch and saw her dumping the can [of gasoline] all over,” Kempf said. “I said ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ and she came around the front and was dumping gas all over the porch too.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At that point, Kempf and his friend began recording the incident and contacted the police.

Atlanta Police said the quick actions of the two Utahns – as well as the actions of two off-duty officers from New York City also visiting the home and detained the woman – saved something very important to Atlanta City.

“That action saved an important part of American history tonight,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, according to The Hill. Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry reported the house could have burned down in “a matter of seconds” if Henderson was successful.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center echoed the sentiment on X.

“An unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property,” wrote the Center. “Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”

Atlanta Police confirmed Henderson faces felony charges of attempted arson and interfering with government property. She could, however, face federal charges as the home is part of a national historic park and is federal property. Police have not released a possible motive behind Henderon’s alleged arson attempt.