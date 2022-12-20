TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire Crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19 in Taylorsville and has taken two people to the hospital.

The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Fire responders said when they arrived to the fire, smoke and flames were clearly visible, and immediately got to work on controlling the fire.

An hour into fighting the flames, firefighters reportedly went to “defensive”, meaning no one will enter the home due to conditions in or around the home.

Crews from West Valley Fire Department, South Jordan Fire Department, and West Jordan Fire Department worked alongside Unified Fire to control the flames.

As a result of the fire, two were hospitalized. Their condition is currently unknown. No firefighters were reported injured.

The fire is reportedly under control, with crews still working to put out hotspots in the home.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.