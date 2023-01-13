SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two school-aged children were reportedly hit by a truck while walking across the street in a crosswalk near 1700 South and 700 East on Friday morning.

Police believe the children were crossing 1700 South in a crosswalk with the help of crossing guards, when a driver turned northbound on 700 East and hit them in the crosswalk, just before 7:30 a.m.

Salt Lake City Fire Department arrived on the scene and treated the children for non-life-threatening injuries. Gold Cross Ambulance then took the children to the hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the truck is reportedly fully cooperating with the investigation.

Salt Lake City Police reminds drivers to stay alert when driving, especially in school zones. Drivers should always stop for crossing guards, take extra care to look out for children, and limit all potential distractions while driving.

Additionally, while crossing flashers are blinking, stop and yield to anyone crossing the crosswalk or intersection.

No other details about the incident were made publically available.