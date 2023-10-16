SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two 15-year-old teenagers have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of 23-year-old Rory Swimm, police announced on Monday.

Swimm was found with at least one gunshot wound around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 on the corner of 600 East and 200 South. First responders attempted life-saving efforts, however, Swimm was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department detectives, the shooting does not appear to be random. The two 15-year-olds, whose identities have been withheld due to their ages, were out looking for Swimm and his friends after an argument earlier in the day.

After allegedly shooting Swimm, the two teenagers allegedly fled the scene in a car.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT Team, Gang Unit, and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team executed “several” search warrants as part of the investigation, leading to the arrest of the two teens.

Both teens were booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center and were reportedly arrested without incident.

Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed this case marks the 14th homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023.