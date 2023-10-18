KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by cars on Tuesday night, Oct. 17. The two incidents are the third and fourth auto-ped crashes within a five-day window across the Wasatch Front.
In Kaysville, a 17-year-old teenager was airlifted to the University of Utah Trauma Center just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. According to the Kaysville Police Department, the teenager, who has not been identified, was hit by a car in the area of 500 East and 300 South. Witnesses told police the teen had suddenly run into the roadway at a spot that did not have a designated crosswalk.
First responders provided “advanced life support care” while an AirMed helicopter from the University of Utah made its way to the scene. The teenager was taken to the hospital suffering from severe head injuries. Police said at the time of leaving the scene, the teen was in “critical but stable” condition.
Another incident in Kearns happened just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told ABC4 a 25-year-old woman was hit by a car while not in a designated crosswalk. The driver reportedly could not see the woman as she was wearing dark clothing. The woman was taken to the hospital and Cutler confirmed she was “doing well.”
In both cases, the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police in their investigations.
The two latest crashes come just days after two fatal car crashes with pedestrians across the valley. On Monday night, Oct. 15, a 17-year-old girl was struck and killed in Orem. Orem first responders provided life-saving efforts, however, they were unable to resuscitate the girl. The driver stayed on the scene and assisted police.
In Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 13, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car near Redwood Road and 200 South. In that incident, the car took off toward the I-80 interstate, prompting SLCPD to ask the public for help in locating the car. Police have since found the suspect car but at last check, police have not made any arrests.
According to the National Safety Council, there are several ways both pedestrians and drivers can stay safer on our Utah roads.
For pedestrians:
- Whenever possible, walk on the sidewalk; if no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic
- Follow the rules of the road, obeying all traffic signs and signals
- Cross streets at crosswalks
- If no crosswalk is available and your view is blocked, move to a place where you can see oncoming traffic
- Look left, right and left again before crossing the street, making eye contact with drivers of oncoming vehicles to make sure they see you
- Stay alert – avoid cell phone use and wearing earbuds
- Avoid alcohol and drug impairment when walking
- Wear bright and/or reflective clothing, and use a flashlight at night
- Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots
- Children younger than 10 should cross the street with an adult
For drivers:
- Obey all traffic laws, especially posted speed limits in school zones
- Watch for pedestrians at all times and be extra cautious when backing up
- Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, making eye contact to indicate that you see them
- Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks
- Stay alert – avoid distracted driving
- Do not drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs