KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by cars on Tuesday night, Oct. 17. The two incidents are the third and fourth auto-ped crashes within a five-day window across the Wasatch Front.

In Kaysville, a 17-year-old teenager was airlifted to the University of Utah Trauma Center just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. According to the Kaysville Police Department, the teenager, who has not been identified, was hit by a car in the area of 500 East and 300 South. Witnesses told police the teen had suddenly run into the roadway at a spot that did not have a designated crosswalk.

First responders provided “advanced life support care” while an AirMed helicopter from the University of Utah made its way to the scene. The teenager was taken to the hospital suffering from severe head injuries. Police said at the time of leaving the scene, the teen was in “critical but stable” condition.

Another incident in Kearns happened just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told ABC4 a 25-year-old woman was hit by a car while not in a designated crosswalk. The driver reportedly could not see the woman as she was wearing dark clothing. The woman was taken to the hospital and Cutler confirmed she was “doing well.”

In both cases, the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police in their investigations.

The two latest crashes come just days after two fatal car crashes with pedestrians across the valley. On Monday night, Oct. 15, a 17-year-old girl was struck and killed in Orem. Orem first responders provided life-saving efforts, however, they were unable to resuscitate the girl. The driver stayed on the scene and assisted police.

In Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 13, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car near Redwood Road and 200 South. In that incident, the car took off toward the I-80 interstate, prompting SLCPD to ask the public for help in locating the car. Police have since found the suspect car but at last check, police have not made any arrests.

According to the National Safety Council, there are several ways both pedestrians and drivers can stay safer on our Utah roads.