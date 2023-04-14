WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — A West Valley man and a West Jordan man could serve up to 15 years in prison for injuring each other during a “western-style shootout” at an apartment complex.

West Valley Man, Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 19, was sentenced Monday to 3 to 15 years in state prison, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 28, was sentenced March 13 to up to 5 years in state prison, for their involvement in the shooting. They both pleaded guilty to felony discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury.

On April 16, 2022, Begay, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe got into a confrontation in the parking lot of Shadowbrook Apartments in the middle of the day, and reportedly shot at each other.

It was allegedly supposed to be a fight without weapons, between Soto-Berabe, and another individual. But it quickly escalated, leading to a shootout between Soto-Berabe and Begay. Soto-Berabe sustained four gunshot wounds and drove himself to Intermountain Hospital to treat the wounds. Begay sustained two gunshot wounds.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill released a statement Friday, following the sentencing.

“Gun violence has no place in our community. Those who endanger our citizens with such

reckless behavior will be aggressively prosecuted and sent to prison where appropriate,”

Gill said. “We would like to thank our prosecutors and their support staff as well as our partners at the West Valley City Police Department for their diligent work on this case.”