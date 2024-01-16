UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two men were charged with 20 felonies in Utah County after the pair allegedly broke into 10 church buildings “with the intent to steal,” according to court documents.

Lee Pierce Baker, 20, and Daxton Layne Rushworth, 18, were charged with 10 counts of burglary and 10 counts of property damage, both third-degree felony charges, related to a string of church break-ins throughout Eagle Mountain. They were also charged with four counts of theft, a Class B misdemeanor.

Police say the men targeted church buildings belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also referred to as LDS, in an attempt to steal valuable items inside.

Police said they did not find anything stolen in most of the buildings, however, in some cases tithing and donation slips were taken along with a safe, laptop, docking station and tablet. Police estimated nearly $18,000 in damages total from the break-ins.

Both suspects allegedly admitted to police they broke into some churches in the area. Police say Rushmore cooperated with the investigation by providing the shoes used during the burglaries, giving a DNA sample, and handing over the stolen safe.

Baker was found and arrested after Rushmore was in custody. Baker’s phone allegedly revealed a plan to escape to Texas or a safe house after he figured the “police were on to him,” court documents state.

Police say Baker is “suspected of committing several dozen more burglaries in the Salt Lake County and Lehi area.” Rushmore was also suspected of participating in burglaries in Lehi City and South Jordan. The suspects, however, have only been charged in connection to the 10 churches in Utah County.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.