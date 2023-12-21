PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A single car rolled along I-80 westbound on Thursday morning, Dec. 21, temporarily shutting down two lanes in Parley’s Canyon, according to UDOT Traffic.

The Park City Fire District posted photos of the rollover on social media. Images show a Honda Element overturned on the side on the side of the road with significant damage done to its front end.

A Honda rolled over on I-80 (Courtesy: Zane Thompson/Park City Fire District)

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the Honda was traveling west on I-80 around 9:30 a.m. when a car-hauling semi swerved into the Honda’s lane. The incident caused the Honda to swerve off the road and overcorrect back onto the highway. Roden said the Honda swerved, hit another semi, and rolled onto its roof.

Two people inside the Honda were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Roden. There were no injuries in the semi-truck that was hit.

The car-hauling semi reportedly never hit anything in the incident. Roden did not provide a reason as to why the car hauler semi may have swerved into the Honda’s lane.

Initially, the right two lanes of I-80 through Parley’s Canyon were closed as crews investigated and cleared the scene. Roden reported all lanes are now open.

Traffic always heightens during the holiday season, increasing the chances of car crashes and serious incidents. AAA projected 115.2 million Americans will be driving 50 miles or more over the 10-day holiday travel period, up 1.8% from 2022.

To stay safe on the roads while heading home for the holidays, the CDC said drivers should always drive at safe speeds, put away distractions and never drive impaired. Travelers should also check weather conditions before hitting the road and make sure they are prepared for what road conditions may be in store during travels.

And, of course, always wear a seatbelt.