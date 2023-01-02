SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.

Upon arriving, police found two people under the age of 18 who were shot in the leg during a New Year’s Eve party.

Party-goers were reportedly uncooperative with the responding officers during the initial investigation. According to Weisberg, the suspect(s) in the shooting are outstanding and an investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.