Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Draper City)

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Several families are being evacuated from their homes after two houses collapsed this morning, Apr. 22, in Draper from sliding off the hill, according to Draper City officials.

In October 2022, the city’s building official evacuated two homes near 2400 E Springtime Rd. saying they “were unfit for human habitation and occupancy due to dangerous conditions.”

Officials say the dangerous conditions were caused by “earth shifting” causing the homes to slide and the foundations to break.

The two homes previously evacuated collapsed this morning, with one of the houses falling onto Ann’s Trail below. The trail is now closed to the public due to dangerous conditions.

Engineers and public safety personnel have issued an evacuation notice today to the residents of two more homes, the ones situated on each side of the collapsed houses. With the snowpack melting, officials are evaluating the other surrounding homes to ensure their safety.

Over the past months, the city has been in contact with the structure’s developers, Edge Homes, to discuss the developers’ engineering studies on the stability of the area. The city will continue to update the public on any further developments, evacuations, and closures.

“Our hearts are with the homeowners involved. We are grateful that everyone is safe,” the city said in a press release.