KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Fire Authority crews responded to a house fire in Kearns on Saturday, Feb. 25, that left two family pets deceased.

Unified Fire says one person was home at the time of the fire, spotting flames in the basement near an unused fireplace.

The homeowner was reportedly able to escape the home, located on the 5000 block of W Chambre Dr., with their dog, though officials say two pet birds died in the fire.

Fire crews were reportedly able to contain the fire to the room in which it started. Officials say there was “extensive fire and water damage there.”

Additionally, officials say there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

There were reportedly no injuries to responding crews, while the homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

No further information is available at this time.