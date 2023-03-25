Two are dead and one is critically injured in head-on-collision. (JD Johnson, ABC4)

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) — Two individuals have died and another is critically injured from a head-on-collision with a semi-truck on the SR-202 overpass crossing the I-80, according to the Unified Police Department.

A semi-truck traveling southbound and a passenger vehicle traveling northbound collided head-on around 8 p.m. tonight, Mar. 25, fully ejecting one individual and partially ejecting another from the passenger vehicle. Both individuals were pronounced dead by authorities. Another passenger from the vehicle was life-flighted in “extremely critical condition,” according to officials.

The Collision Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash. Officials believe the passenger car was traveling to The Great Saltair for an event tonight.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.