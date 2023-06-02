WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Two men have been killed after being electrocuted by a live wire during a woodcutting accident in West Jordan.

Officers responded to the scene on the 1200 block of W Lucky Cove Dr. on Friday, June 2.

West Jordan Police say that the accident involved boom lift machinery used by a woodcutting service.

The two men, both woodcutting service members, were reportedly using the lift when they made contact with a live wire, causing their deaths.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A fire started as a result of the accident, and the West Jordan Fire Dept. responded to the scene and contained the fire.

Authorities say the two men were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Details are limited at this time, though more information will be provided as it becomes available.