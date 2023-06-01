MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – After 57 years of ushering in new generations of Utah students, Twin Peaks Elementary School in Murray will be shutting its doors for good.

As a final farewell, Granite School District is inviting the public for a closing ceremony as the school lets out for the final time. According to a press release, a bagpipe band and a Military Color Guard will perform a ceremony to retire the American Flag that has flown near the front of the school all year.

Officials from Murray City and Twin Peaks Elementary will also be in attendance to address the community and officially announce the final school bell and the beginning of summer break. Granite School District said it will mark the final time children will exit the building at the end of a school day.

The ceremony will be held on the front lawn of the school, located at 5325 South 1045 East, on Friday, June 2, beginning at 1 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Twin Peaks was built in 1966 and offered classes for students from kindergarten to the fifth grade. The school could house approximately 500 to 550 students. As of October 2022, it was one of Granite School District’s smallest schools with an enrollment of about 230 students.

In December 2022, the Granite School District Board voted in favor to close Twin Peaks, along with Millcreek Elementary and Spring Lane Elementary.

The decision to close the schools came after a study was conducted by the Population Analysis Committee. The goal of the study was to create elementary schools with the “optimal enrollment” of at least three teachers per grade level, which would “best serve students and families.”

The study included three closure options — Twin Peaks was recommended for closure in each one of them. The vote to close the three schools chosen was carried out unanimously by the board members.