Courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation Traffic Cam

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was hit head-on while the trooper was trying to intercept a wrong-way driver in Tooele County on Tuesday, April 18.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, authorities received reports of a driver traveling the wrong way on the westbound lanes of I-80 at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

One trooper intercepted the vehicle by colliding with it head-on, Roden said.

The wrong-way driver sustained minor injuries. The trooper was reportedly not injured.

Roden says a third vehicle was involved in the collision, but the status of the driver remains unknown.

Westbound I-80 will be closed at milepost 101 for at most an hour, Roden said.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

No further information is available at this moment.