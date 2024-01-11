SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities are looking for information on a pickup truck involved in a suspected road rage hit-and-run Tuesday on eastbound I-80 in Salt Lake City.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, with Utah Highway Patrol, said that a Ford Ranger was driving around 3:30 p.m. in the left-hand lane near Bangerter Highway when a white pickup truck, possibly a Dodge model, rear-ended him.

The white pickup then hit the Ranger twice more as it was changing lanes, striking the vehicle again in the back and along its front driver’s side.



“The driver of the pickup just continued and didn’t stop,” Roden said.

This image shows damage on a Ford Ranger hit several times in a road rage incident on I-80 in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 9, 2024. (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

While the driver of the Ranger wasn’t hurt, he told investigators that he believes the actions of the other driver were intentional.



He also noted that there was no exchange between him and the other driver prior to the first collision.



The incident remains under investigation, but troopers believe the suspect truck had a black bumper and a black headache rack.

Troopers are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call 801-887-3800.