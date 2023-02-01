DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) — A photographer who was misidentified as a “suspicious” man has led five Daybreak schools to be placed on a lockout briefly on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

According to the South Jordan Police Department, several schools in the Daybreak area went into lockout at about 1 p.m. after someone reported seeing a “suspicious” man around Daybreak Parkway and Isla Daybreak Road.

The witness reportedly told police that the man was pointing a firearm at people. Authorities quickly responded to the area and determined that the witness had mistaken a tripod and camera for a firearm.

The lockout order was lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

“We want to express our appreciation for our partnership with the Jordan School District, their quick response to this situation and their trust in the South Jordan Police Department to help keep everyone safe,” representatives from SJPD stated.

The five schools affected were Mountain Creek Middle School, Golden Fields Elementary, Eastlake Elementary, Daybreak Elementary and Midas Creek Elementary.