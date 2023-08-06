SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating vandalism on the sidewalk of the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church as a possible hate crime.

Sunday afternoon, church members discovered a sign in front of their church had been torn down and damaged. It reportedly displayed future renovation plans for the church.

According to the SLCPD, when officers arrived to investigate, they found a message on the sidewalk in front of the AME Church located at 239 E 600 S.

The vandalism, written in black Sharpie said, “Stay off my block, you are not welcome, no cheats and liars here, f*** you.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department said they later learned the message on the sidewalk was written last week, but had not been reported. However, the destruction of the sign was new.

The vandalism is being investigated as a potential hate crime. While officials have not specified why they believe that, the AME Church was Utah’s first black congregation, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

If anyone has any information on a potential suspect, they should call the SLCPD at (801)-799-3000.

Vandalism at Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, (Courtesy Ethan Baker/ABC4)

