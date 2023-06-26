SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Trial began Monday for the former Olympic speedskater who was indicted for fraudulently obtaining $10 million from the government in loans.
Allison Marie Baver, 42, was charged in December 2021 for obtaining millions in loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Baver was charged with two counts of making false statements to a bank, one count of money laundering, and one count of contempt.
According to court documents, Baver provided false information on loan applications for her company, Allison Baver Entertainment, LLC. This included that she claimed her company’s monthly payroll averaged between $4,000,000 to $4,769,583 when in reality the company’s payroll was zero. She also claimed her company employed between 100-430 people when she had no employees.
After submitting eight different loan applications from April 13 to April 26, 2020, Baver obtained $10 million in funding, which the prosecution said she used to invest in the production of a film.
Baver was charged with money laundering for purportedly paying money to the film, “No Man of God,” which featured Elijah Wood as an FBI agent interviewing murderer Ted Bundy. She is listed as an executive producer of the movie.
Before her alleged entanglement with PPP fraud, she was best known as an Olympic speed skater. She won a bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics for the women’s 3000m relay and competed in the 2002 and 2006 Olympics.
Baver’s trial, which started Monday, is expected to go on for at least five days. She is being tried in the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City.