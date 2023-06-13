PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The Provo River Delta Restoration Project is asking for your help. The project has been facing delays and safety problems due to trespassing issues. The restoration, which began in June 2020, will recover the natural ecosystem of the June Sucker, an endemic species of Utah Lake and the Provo River.

Partners in the project are asking for help from residents and explorers, alike, to remind people to stay out of the area. The project is experiencing trespass at the Delta site as well as a section of the original channel of the Provo River leading to the Delta site.

According to Diane Simmons, Public Information Officer at the Utah Reclamation Mitigation and Conservation Commission, after diverting the Provo River into the construction area in March of this year, the area has gained greater exposure. The exposure, combined with warmer weather, has brought out more people looking for outdoor spaces to explore. Although signs are posted throughout, the project is seeing trespassers and potential destruction of plants and vegetation areas.

“We have brochures and over a dozen signs posted throughout the area, at affected trailheads, at closure areas, and on our website,” Simmons reports. “We’ve come across signs that have been ripped down, in which case we’ve learned to keep plenty of extras on hand for reposting.”

Courtesy Provo River Delta Project

Courtesy Provo River Delta Project

Courtesy Provo River Delta Project

Courtesy Provo River Delta Project

Courtesy Provo River Delta Project

Courtesy Provo River Delta Project

Courtesy Provo River Delta Project

Although the project has seen illegal access to the site by ATVs, Simmons says the project has not experienced serious damages or delays, and that is what they would like to prevent. “So far, it’s been a great inconvenience. We’ve been spending a lot of time and resources trying to address the issue – to protect the public, the site, and our crews. These are resources that are being drawn from other project priorities, including the original channel and preparing the area for this year’s record high flows.”

Executive director of the project, Michael Mills agrees that the inconvenience of the trespassing has just created additional work to a project where work efforts have already had to shift gears. “With the record-breaking snowpack, we had to shift our construction efforts in April and part of May to make sure the project can handle the greater flow in the Provo River. This meant building parts of the project that we otherwise wouldn’t have built until later this year.”

He says when the river flow recedes, they will be able to reevaluate if there are any major erosion issues and anticipate the repairs to be minor. “The project was designed to accommodate higher flows, and having high water on the site can be beneficial, although it would have been nice if we had a few more years for the vegetation to become more established.”

Those curious about the project don’t have to wait until it is completed to take a peek. While the project is under construction, outdoor enthusiasts can get a close look at the project and its progress by joining one of the organized Second Saturday Site tours offered by project partners. The tours take place on the second Saturday of every month, now through October 14.

To sign up for tours, visit Contact Us — Provo River Delta Restoration Project on the project website. You can also find interactive site maps and updates on the project.

The project, due to be completed in 2024, will offer amenities that can be enjoyed by everyone looking to explore the unique area of the Provo River.

Amenities will include: