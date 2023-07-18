WARNING: The video in this post may contain graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — A Syracuse man was jumping on a trampoline last week when the trampoline ripped sending him crashing into the ground.

Eric Sorenson, 20, from Syracuse, Utah said he was at a family gathering last week when it happened. According to Sorenson, he was jumping on an in-ground trampoline, when he fell through, severely injuring his leg.

Sorenson came down so hard on his knee that it dislocated, and ended up in the back of his calf, where he also tore his popliteal artery. He went in for surgery around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning and didn’t get out until around 9 a.m.

During the accident, Sorenson said he was shocked when it happened.

“I took like five jumps on the trampoline, and on like the fifth jump, it ripped. I kind of felt myself hit the ground, but also not really, your body just kind of instantly goes into shock. And so I just looked down, and, below my kneecap here was just like, totally backward.”

Though injured, Sorenson is in good hands with his girlfriend, and his mother, a nurse of 31 years. His mom, Diane Sorenson said she knew how rare of a situation her son was in after the injury, especially due to the application of the wound VACs, and a popliteal artery bypass graft.

A wound VAC is a vacuum-assisted closure of a wound. It’s where the wounded area is placed in a device that decreases air pressure on the wound which helps the wound heal more quickly. A popliteal artery bypass graft creates a new course for blood to flow to your lower leg, as a replacement for a damaged artery.

“Usually it’s a singular wound VAC not double on both sides of the leg, this is significant. And also […] they did the popliteal artery bypass graft. So the popliteal artery is behind the knee on both knees. And if you feel for it, you can feel the pulse of the pump lineal artery,” Diane Sorenson said.

Sorenson is expected to get full mobility of his leg in about a year and a half. He is reportedly maintaining a good attitude. And even though he’s vowed to never step foot on a trampoline again, he said he’s glad it didn’t happen to anyone else.

“I could have landed on it harder, broken my leg more, just a number of things… I saw somebody getting CPR. So like it can always be worse and I’m just grateful it wasn’t”

Sorenson said he still has dreams he’s falling through the trampoline mesh. You can donate to his cause through his gofundme, or by venmo-ing @Eric-Sorenson-15.