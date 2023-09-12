SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Nov. 21 with two performances to kick off the holiday season, and tickets go on sale this week.

The rock group collective is probably best known for some of their high-energy Christmas music, and they’re bringing a ‘best-of’ show to Salt Lake, including a performance of their 1999 multi-platinum album and TV special “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

Shows will be held at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 with tickets going on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Delta Center’s website. According to organizers, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to local charities.

“Beginning with the public on sale, a limited number of specially priced $39 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last,” stated a press release. That price does not include other fees.

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around. Following the performance of the rock opera, 2023’s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises. In addition to experiencing the story at TSO’s live concerts this year, fans at home can watch a digitally restored “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” on their local PBS station.

Promoters say TSO has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows to more than 18 million fans — 8 million of them in the last 10 years alone.