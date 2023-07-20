SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Union Pacific railroad train plowed through the trailer of a semi-truck in Salt Lake City on Thursday morning.

Details on the incident are still limited as Salt Lake City Police Department investigates the cause. Officials said the crash happened about 8:45 a.m. near 80 South and Navajo Street on Salt Lake City’s west side.

(Courtesy Salt Lake City Police Department)

The semi-truck appears to have crashed through the truck’s trailer, leaving the cabin unharmed. SLCPD said there neither the truck driver nor any of the train crew were injured as a result of the collision.

Union Pacific crews are working to help clear the intersections the train is blocking and Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area.